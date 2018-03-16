高端地产新闻
在售 - Redington Beach, FL, United States - ¥6,962,824
免费询盘

Redington Beach, FL, 33708 - United States

16123 6th St E

约¥6,962,824
原货币价格 $1,099,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3973
    平方英尺 (0.19 英亩)

房产描述

Spectacular open water views await you in this 3,973sf, 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom immaculate home. Located on one of the most desirable lots in Redington Beach and beyond, it has 113ft of seawall featuring deep sailboat water and a brand new dock that looks out to the expansive Intracoastal waterway. Due to the open design of the home and large picture windows throughout, you will enjoy remarkable panoramic views from almost every room. This home has been impeccably maintained by the current owner of almost 40 years, recent updates include the new dock, freshly painted exterior, seawall in 2016, all 3 HVAC systems replaced within the last three years, and the roof in 2013. The spacious open-concept kitchen overlooks the large dining and living space. Upstairs is a huge master bedroom suite with two separate walk-in closets, sizable bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and two vanity areas. In addition, there is an office/exercise room and 2nd bedroom and bath comparable in size to most master bedrooms. All of which boast these same enviable water views. Downstairs are two more large guest bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The backyard houses the large pool with a travertine pavers. This prestigious lot at the end of a cul-de-sac offers plenty of privacy yet is located close to dining, entertainment, art districts, museums and professional sporting venues in St. Pete, Clearwater and Tampa. Be sure to check out the virtual tour for additional photos and simulated 3D walkthrough.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: U7838754

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Tracey Gardiner
7274340540

