16123 6th St E

Spectacular open water views await you in this 3,973sf, 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom immaculate home. Located on one of the most desirable lots in Redington Beach and beyond, it has 113ft of seawall featuring deep sailboat water and a brand new dock that looks out to the expansive Intracoastal waterway. Due to the open design of the home and large picture windows throughout, you will enjoy remarkable panoramic views from almost every room. This home has been impeccably maintained by the current owner of almost 40 years, recent updates include the new dock, freshly painted exterior, seawall in 2016, all 3 HVAC systems replaced within the last three years, and the roof in 2013. The spacious open-concept kitchen overlooks the large dining and living space. Upstairs is a huge master bedroom suite with two separate walk-in closets, sizable bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and two vanity areas. In addition, there is an office/exercise room and 2nd bedroom and bath comparable in size to most master bedrooms. All of which boast these same enviable water views. Downstairs are two more large guest bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The backyard houses the large pool with a travertine pavers. This prestigious lot at the end of a cul-de-sac offers plenty of privacy yet is located close to dining, entertainment, art districts, museums and professional sporting venues in St. Pete, Clearwater and Tampa. Be sure to check out the virtual tour for additional photos and simulated 3D walkthrough.



