102 24th St Unit 1210

Enter through a private residence lobby to your fully furnished 1 bedroom residence designed by Debora Aguiar Arquitetos, featuring oversized floor to ceiling sliding glass doors with an expansive balcony overlooking the pool and coast. Experience the vast amenities 1 Hotel offers: four swimming pools, Spartan Gym, Bamford Haybarn Spa, business center, restaurants, and beach access. This eco-friendly resort is a great investment opportunity, as units may be placed in the hotel program, renting for 1+ days. Exceptional opportunity to own in Miami Beach's biggest waterside real estate in South Beach.Security Video/Audio Devices Operating on Premises.



