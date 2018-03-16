高端地产新闻
在售 - Miami Beach, FL, United States - ¥36,112,920
Miami Beach, FL, 33109 - United States

7164 Fisher Island Dr

约¥36,112,920
原货币价格 $5,700,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3690
    平方英尺

房产描述

This impeccably designed corner residence in Palazzo del Mare is accessed via private elevator and features 3 private balconies with spectacular views over Downtown, S. Beach, Govt. Cut & the Atlantic Ocean. Home boasts 3,690 SQFT. of luxury featuring porcelain floors, backlit walls of Carrera marble, open living room, dining area & media room. Chef's kitchen sports top appliances, granite counters and custom glass divider walls. Spacious master suite with marble master bath with sunken Jacuzzi tub, and glass rain shower. Large balcony faces Northeast with mesmerizing views taking in the parade of ships and incredible sunrises. Additionally, five star Palazzo del Mare amenities include private pool, media room and gym. FICA fee is $6,729.76 per quarter.

MLS ID: A10374816

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Jill Eber
3056726300

_