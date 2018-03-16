7164 Fisher Island Dr

This impeccably designed corner residence in Palazzo del Mare is accessed via private elevator and features 3 private balconies with spectacular views over Downtown, S. Beach, Govt. Cut & the Atlantic Ocean. Home boasts 3,690 SQFT. of luxury featuring porcelain floors, backlit walls of Carrera marble, open living room, dining area & media room. Chef's kitchen sports top appliances, granite counters and custom glass divider walls. Spacious master suite with marble master bath with sunken Jacuzzi tub, and glass rain shower. Large balcony faces Northeast with mesmerizing views taking in the parade of ships and incredible sunrises. Additionally, five star Palazzo del Mare amenities include private pool, media room and gym. FICA fee is $6,729.76 per quarter.



