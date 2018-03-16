1549 Se 14th St

The picture of a BOATER'S WATERFRONT LIVING! This nice property looks south on 70' deep-draft wide canal, no fixed bridges,minutes from ocean. There sits a 3/2 house with 2 stories with garage, ready for new plans surrounded by tropical plants and mature palm trees and fruit trees. The house is for SALE AS IS condition. It needs major renovations or to be tear down. A great investment in the in SE area of Fort Lauderdale, centrally located,close to shops, airport, beach and port. BE CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!



