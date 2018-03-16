高端地产新闻
在售 - Fort Lauderdale, FL, United States - ¥6,652,380
Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33316 - United States

1549 Se 14th St

约¥6,652,380
原货币价格 $1,050,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)

房产描述

The picture of a BOATER'S WATERFRONT LIVING! This nice property looks south on 70' deep-draft wide canal, no fixed bridges,minutes from ocean. There sits a 3/2 house with 2 stories with garage, ready for new plans surrounded by tropical plants and mature palm trees and fruit trees. The house is for SALE AS IS condition. It needs major renovations or to be tear down. A great investment in the in SE area of Fort Lauderdale, centrally located,close to shops, airport, beach and port. BE CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: F10094366

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Aimara Sage
9546833153

