11401 Sw 1st Ct

"VILLA TI AMO" Unique resort style custom home on a cul de sac acre in Plantation Acres. With over 6,000 sq ft living area, it features top of the line gourmet kitchen, high-end appliances, impact glass and hurricane garage door, security doors & gated entry. Home has gym, office/media room with bar and spacious entertainment area. Outside entertainment area with marble deck, gorgeous free form pool and hot tub, wet bar, fish pond and fountains. Over 8,000 total sq ft. Lush landscaping!



