在售 - Plantation, FL, United States - ¥9,497,064
免费询盘

Plantation, FL, 33325 - United States

11401 Sw 1st Ct

约¥9,497,064
原货币价格 $1,499,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

"VILLA TI AMO" Unique resort style custom home on a cul de sac acre in Plantation Acres. With over 6,000 sq ft living area, it features top of the line gourmet kitchen, high-end appliances, impact glass and hurricane garage door, security doors & gated entry. Home has gym, office/media room with bar and spacious entertainment area. Outside entertainment area with marble deck, gorgeous free form pool and hot tub, wet bar, fish pond and fountains. Over 8,000 total sq ft. Lush landscaping!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: F10094760

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Dondi Hopkins
9549158011

周边设施

周边设施
