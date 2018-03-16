高端地产新闻
在售 - Fort Lauderdale, FL, United States - ¥22,174,593
Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33304 - United States

701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Unit #1102

约¥22,174,593
原货币价格 $3,499,999
共管公寓

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Rarely Available Highly Desired Ne Corner Residence Offering Gorgeous Panoramic Ocean, Intracoastal & City Views! Expansive 10 Foot Ceilings Are Surrounded By All Glass Allowing Amazing Water Views From Every Room. Brand New Construction and Decorator Ready To Make This Residence Your Dream Home! Over 4,300 Square Foot Residence Provides For Spacious Living While Enjoying The Best Views Of Ft. Lauderdale Beach & Atlantic Ocean! Residence Includes Private Foyer Entrance, World Class Amenities and More!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: F10094451

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Gianpierre Giusti
9545275900

