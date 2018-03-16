1031 Lavender Lane

Major price adjustment. A luxurious, wonderfully livable home with eight bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, resort style pool, full outdoor kitchen and lovely guest house. The 5003 sqft home has an exquisitely fresh color palette, updated bathrooms, new hardwood floors and carpets. The heart of the house is a warm great room with welcoming fireplace, opening to an updated kitchen and charming living and dining rooms. Bedrooms fill an entire wing - three bedrooms down and three up. Each level has shared spaces - a skylit upper loft overlooks a lower den. The enchanting master suite has a fireplace, elegant bathroom, huge walk-in closet and balcony w/mountain views. The self-contained 1250 sqft guest house offers a private deck, two bedrooms - one large enough for movies/office/gym. La Canada Schools



