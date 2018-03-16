高端地产新闻
在售 - La Canada Flintridge, CA, United States - ¥22,142,922
La Canada Flintridge, CA, 91011 - United States

1031 Lavender Lane

约¥22,142,922
原货币价格 $3,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6254
    平方英尺 (0.38 英亩)

房产描述

Major price adjustment. A luxurious, wonderfully livable home with eight bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, resort style pool, full outdoor kitchen and lovely guest house. The 5003 sqft home has an exquisitely fresh color palette, updated bathrooms, new hardwood floors and carpets. The heart of the house is a warm great room with welcoming fireplace, opening to an updated kitchen and charming living and dining rooms. Bedrooms fill an entire wing - three bedrooms down and three up. Each level has shared spaces - a skylit upper loft overlooks a lower den. The enchanting master suite has a fireplace, elegant bathroom, huge walk-in closet and balcony w/mountain views. The self-contained 1250 sqft guest house offers a private deck, two bedrooms - one large enough for movies/office/gym. La Canada Schools

MLS ID: 817002841

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Heather Ross
6265840050

周边设施

周边设施
