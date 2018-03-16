2810 Hidden Valley Road

One of a kind hidden gem sitting on 1.22 acres. This single story custom home has a private gate and entrance, 15+ car driveway. This stunning beauty has very spacious living room, kitchen and family room all with soaring high ceiling and picturesque views. An upgraded detached guest suite w/private entrance and private patio area. A putting green is located in the backyard for that much needed relaxation or just practicing your end game. Enjoy views and sunsets as you lounge on your oversized deck.



> View additional property information and more photos