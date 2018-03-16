高端地产新闻
在售 - La Jolla, CA, United States - ¥28,193,420
La Jolla, CA, 92037 - United States

2810 Hidden Valley Road

约¥28,193,420
原货币价格 $4,450,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3900
    平方英尺 (1.22 英亩)

房产描述

One of a kind hidden gem sitting on 1.22 acres. This single story custom home has a private gate and entrance, 15+ car driveway. This stunning beauty has very spacious living room, kitchen and family room all with soaring high ceiling and picturesque views. An upgraded detached guest suite w/private entrance and private patio area. A putting green is located in the backyard for that much needed relaxation or just practicing your end game. Enjoy views and sunsets as you lounge on your oversized deck.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 170059072

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Omar Sandoval
6197392046

周边设施

周边设施
_