70375 Calico Road

This Thunderbird Heights Estate home was formerly owned by Bing Crosby. The estate sits on approximately 1.36 acres, of which a half acre is still undeveloped, with nearly 6,700 square footage of rich history living. Some of the most prestigious celebrities have walked through the hand carved, imported Moroccan front doors. The oversized living room, complete with bar, adjoins a very large outdoor space as soon as the Fleetwood glass doors are opened, it's perfect for entertaining. The openness of the chef's kitchen allows for indoor/outdoor dining and features state of the art Thermador appliances. The 1,400 square foot spectacular Master Suite has a fireplace with a large living area that opens to the pool and spa. The movie theater alone is worth the price of admission. The "casita", referred to as the JFK wing, has two bedrooms, two baths, a kitchen, and private entrance. JFK himself had stayed on numerous occasions, which gave the casita it's own good fortune, named the JFK wing. The well preserved residence embodies the soul of the desert and the richness of all who have graced it's path.



> View additional property information and more photos