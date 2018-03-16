高端地产新闻
在售 - Weston, MA, United States - ¥29,112,082
Weston, MA, 02493 - United States

79 Walnut Road

约¥29,112,082
原货币价格 $4,595,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 8500
    平方英尺 (1.59 英亩)

房产描述

The Most Spectacular New Construction available in Weston: this stunning Estate home is designed by a legendary award winning architect and sited in a premier coveted south side location near the Wellesley line. This Beautiful Classic Country Manor has sweeping lawns and fresh young chic interiors, including a dramatic 2 story fireplaced Great Room flooded with sunlight, open to a dazzling white kitchen. French doors lead to a magnificent south facing bluestone terrace perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Offering 8500sf of relaxed elegant living space, highlighted by 10' tall ceilings, a lavish Master Suite with dressing room and spa bath, a finished walk out lower level with a full guest suite, a gym, media room and entertainment lounge. Move in today and enjoy private secluded acreage, state of the art systems, high quality construction by a well known luxury builder, and fast access to everything, as well as Weston's top ranked public schools. The Ultimate New Home.

MLS ID: 72257190

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Rosemary McCready
7812230253

