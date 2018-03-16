69 Fern Avenue

From the moment you set foot on this 32 acre property with majestic Farm Home and Two Story working Barn, you will be taken back by it's sheer beauty, self sustainability and oneness with nature. The original home built in 1746 was restored in 2000. The post and beams exposed, pass through fireplace, painstakingly rebuilt using original bricks, new windows, new roof and virtually ever aspect of the home attended to. Your feet warmed by radiant floors and your eyes by the pastoral views of nut and fruit trees from almost every window. There are four bedrooms, four and half baths and a master suite with fabulous bath. The chefs kitchen with granite counters, Viking Range, two Fisher Paykel dishwasher draws and Sub-Zero Fridge opens to family room. Warm yourself by the pass through fireplace or enjoy your 60 ft self cleaning in ground swimming pool. Au-Pair suite located on the third floor completes the living area. Using both geothermal and solar energy this property is just spectacular!



