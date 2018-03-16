高端地产新闻
在售 - Chicago, IL, United States - ¥16,472,560
Chicago, IL, 60613 - United States

817 West Hutchinson Street

约¥16,472,560
原货币价格 $2,600,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 12000
    平方英尺 (0.366 英亩)

房产描述

$3,000,000 Reduction. Accepting Offers & Showings. Must Sell... This Exquisite, Architecturally Significant Home, Designed by George Washington Maher was his Largest & his Last Design in the 2 Block Hutchinson Street Landmark District. The Famous Prairie School Architect, Explicitly Designed this Museum Like Mansion for Jewelry Executive Claude Seymour in 1913... 12,000 sqft. of Living Space, Accented with Stained-Glass, Mahogony & Hardwood throughout ...Enjoy Your Sun Room, Library, Doll House, Game Room, (6) Bedrooms & (6) bathrooms... Studio above Garage & a Side Drive. Your Privacy is Enhanced with surrounding Gardens spanning over 5-1/2 city lots... Restoration of the Library & Updating the Kitchen, the Bathrooms, and all the mechanical systems was accomplished in 1991. The Exterior remains true to the Original Architecture, Broad Horizontal Character, Overhanging Roof Eaves, Strong Rectilinear Massing, Prominent Central Entry, Symmetrically Centered Windows.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 09803547

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Alfred Cohen
8478356080

周边设施

_