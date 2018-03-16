高端地产新闻
在售 - Newark, CA, United States - ¥10,485,418
Newark, CA, 94560 - United States

36954 Olive St

约¥10,485,418
原货币价格 $1,655,000
多家庭住宅

详情

  • 0.17
    英亩

房产描述

This property is to be sold with the one next door APN 92-30-20-3 MLS 40803931 Total of 15,000 sq foot both lots combined and 4568 total sq foot of living space, the finical date is combo of both parcels, Probate sale must be court confirmed. Charming older home of Historical Status with cottage in back and Triplex all 2 bedroom units with single garages each and separate detached 2 car garage. Separate gas and Electrical meters. Carport and storage shed plus back yard is fenced. Do not disturb tenant.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 40804182

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Scott Harrison
5107286467

