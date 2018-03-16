123 Foothills South Drive

Exquisite views, exceptional redesign and extensive upgrades make this modern Sedona home ultra-special! Set on a private treed lot in an upscale gated community, minutes from West Sedona amenities, is a residential haven. A privacy-fenced quartz slab outdoor courtyard, plus wraparound Trex deck showcasing panoramic Red Rock vistas exceed your expectations when relaxing or entertaining. Inside, the awe continues with distinctive architectural elements and a modern organic feel. Impeccable, generous open-plan living is complemented by 4 BRs, a den/office, 3 full and 2 half baths invites ultimate comfort. Refined upgrades abound, including a 2016 solar system (owned, not leased!) See list of features and amenities.



> View additional property information and more photos