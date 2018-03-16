高端地产新闻
在售 - Sedona, AZ, United States - ¥7,469,672
Sedona, AZ, 86336 - United States

123 Foothills South Drive

约¥7,469,672
原货币价格 $1,179,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 0.57
    英亩

Exquisite views, exceptional redesign and extensive upgrades make this modern Sedona home ultra-special! Set on a private treed lot in an upscale gated community, minutes from West Sedona amenities, is a residential haven. A privacy-fenced quartz slab outdoor courtyard, plus wraparound Trex deck showcasing panoramic Red Rock vistas exceed your expectations when relaxing or entertaining. Inside, the awe continues with distinctive architectural elements and a modern organic feel. Impeccable, generous open-plan living is complemented by 4 BRs, a den/office, 3 full and 2 half baths invites ultimate comfort. Refined upgrades abound, including a 2016 solar system (owned, not leased!) See list of features and amenities.

MLS ID: 514794

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Lynne Easterday
9283013180

