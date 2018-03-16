高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Oro Valley, AZ, United States - ¥9,978,570
免费询盘

Oro Valley, AZ, 85755 - United States

535 E Dusty View Drive

约¥9,978,570
原货币价格 $1,575,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3752
    平方英尺 (1.53 英亩)

房产描述

The indoor/outdoor lifestyle of this James Gray, custom built mud adobe secluded home is captivating. Located in luxurious gated Honey Bee Canyon Estates, this home was built to capture the spectacular views of the Santa Catalina, Tortolita Mountains and city lights. The chef inspired kitchen has a 6 burner Wolf cooktop, Sub-Zero refrigerator, centerpiece hood vent, soap stone sink and custom cabinetry. Wine enthusiasts will enjoy the 2,000 bottle custom wine cellar. Impeccable details throughout; San Miguel ironwork, teak columns from India and Cantera Stone details. The expansive outdoor living space includes a spacious spa, fireplace, outdoor kitchen and multiple places to gather for dinner parties.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 21729934

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Toby Parks
5203100122

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Toby Parks
5203100122

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_