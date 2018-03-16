535 E Dusty View Drive

The indoor/outdoor lifestyle of this James Gray, custom built mud adobe secluded home is captivating. Located in luxurious gated Honey Bee Canyon Estates, this home was built to capture the spectacular views of the Santa Catalina, Tortolita Mountains and city lights. The chef inspired kitchen has a 6 burner Wolf cooktop, Sub-Zero refrigerator, centerpiece hood vent, soap stone sink and custom cabinetry. Wine enthusiasts will enjoy the 2,000 bottle custom wine cellar. Impeccable details throughout; San Miguel ironwork, teak columns from India and Cantera Stone details. The expansive outdoor living space includes a spacious spa, fireplace, outdoor kitchen and multiple places to gather for dinner parties.



