1108 Auahi Street Unit 4-a

Anaha - Reflection of Light. One of the most sophisticated, luxurious and design-forward condos on Oahu. One of the largest 3- bedroom floor plans. 3.5 baths and comes with 2 assigned covered parking. This residence features 9' over height ceiling, gas cooking, Miele appliances, Dornbracht fixtures and European cabinetry. World class amenities include: concierge service, valet parking, ocean-view pool, tennis court, sand volleyball court, guest suites, chef's kitchen, dog park and many more. Flagship Whole Foods Marketplace will be open in 2018 just across the street.



