高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Honolulu, HI, United States - ¥12,354,420
免费询盘

Honolulu, HI, 96814 - United States

1108 Auahi Street Unit 4-a

约¥12,354,420
原货币价格 $1,950,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2489
    平方英尺

房产描述

Anaha - Reflection of Light. One of the most sophisticated, luxurious and design-forward condos on Oahu. One of the largest 3- bedroom floor plans. 3.5 baths and comes with 2 assigned covered parking. This residence features 9' over height ceiling, gas cooking, Miele appliances, Dornbracht fixtures and European cabinetry. World class amenities include: concierge service, valet parking, ocean-view pool, tennis court, sand volleyball court, guest suites, chef's kitchen, dog park and many more. Flagship Whole Foods Marketplace will be open in 2018 just across the street.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 201724101

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties
代理经纪:
Raymond Kang
8087321414

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties
代理经纪:
Raymond Kang
8087321414

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_