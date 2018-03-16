32 Meadowbrook Country Club Est

Custom Home to be built in the incredible Meadowbrook Country Club Estates. The award winning Durham plan would be ideal for this 1 acre home site. The inviting brick front elevation is complimented by a circle drive and professional landscaping. A sprawling main floor includes job finished hardwood flooring, ceramic tile in the baths and laundry, luxurious master bath with split double bowl vanity, walk-in shower and free-standing tub. The gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, stainless steel chimney style hood, large island and butler's pantry with granite countertop. Custom ceiling treatments throughout. The partially finished lower level features a high foundation pour, rec room, full bathroom and wet bar. Enjoy the spacious outdoor living area under a French coffered ceiling or by the outdoor fireplace. The builder will customize this plan, select from their extensive portfolio of homes or we can help you create your own design. Call today!



> View additional property information and more photos