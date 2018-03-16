高端地产新闻
在售 - Ballwin, MO, United States - ¥9,471,722
Ballwin, MO, 63011 - United States

32 Meadowbrook Country Club Est

约¥9,471,722
原货币价格 $1,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3254
    平方英尺 (1.079 英亩)

房产描述

Custom Home to be built in the incredible Meadowbrook Country Club Estates. The award winning Durham plan would be ideal for this 1 acre home site. The inviting brick front elevation is complimented by a circle drive and professional landscaping. A sprawling main floor includes job finished hardwood flooring, ceramic tile in the baths and laundry, luxurious master bath with split double bowl vanity, walk-in shower and free-standing tub. The gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, stainless steel chimney style hood, large island and butler's pantry with granite countertop. Custom ceiling treatments throughout. The partially finished lower level features a high foundation pour, rec room, full bathroom and wet bar. Enjoy the spacious outdoor living area under a French coffered ceiling or by the outdoor fireplace. The builder will customize this plan, select from their extensive portfolio of homes or we can help you create your own design. Call today!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 17090325

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Gundaker
代理经纪:
Jim Wannstedt
3142984040

