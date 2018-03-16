118 E Edgecombe Dr

Amazing one-of-a-kind view position. This rebuilt, traditional rambler features walls of wonderful windows soaking in stunning views of downtown and a total panorama of the valley and mountains. The huge flat yard is on a rare peninsula which seems to float over the city. The gorgeous home has super large spaces and incredible light. A walnut plank gallery flows to a 36 x 20 living room with adjoining formal dining and music spaces. A big country kitchen showcases lovely white cabinets, stainless top grade appliances and crisp Carrera marble slabs. The main floor master exudes elegance with a charming fireplace and moldings. The master bath is lined with Carrera marble and has dual wardrobes, special laundry and a steam shower. Two huge bedroom suites are in the bright lower level. A giant family space walks out to the big wrap around patio. A great wet bar, huge laundry and storage are on this lower level. All baths are beautifully done. This home has exquisite quality. The curb appeal is fantastic. There are great covered deck and patio areas. Note the private main floor office.



