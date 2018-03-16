117 Beaver Ridge Drive

Magnificent, superbly built home by one of Columbia's finest Custom Home Builders (as his personal home). Boasting 10, 12, 14, and 18-foot ceilings, splendid trim and molding throughout, and gorgeous Brazilian hardwood floors. One of Columbia's most panoramic views of the water with 210 feet of water frontage. The 1.5 acres includes an infinity pool, hot tub, veranda, pool house, plus an entertainment area with additional grill. The inviting open floor plan has high ceilings throughout. New appliances are situated in the incredible kitchen. The Master Bath is in two sections... his and hers separated by a glass walk through shower. A fabulous Media Room awaits, as does two Master Suites on main level, tankless water heaters, and even a golf simulator. The pool house offers a full bath and TV room. Don't miss this Cul-de-sac lot location in a beautiful Gated Community. This home is truly a work of outstanding artistry!



