高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Elgin, SC, United States - ¥11,974,284
免费询盘

Elgin, SC, 29045 - United States

117 Beaver Ridge Drive

约¥11,974,284
原货币价格 $1,890,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 8.5
    浴室 (8 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 10371
    平方英尺 (1.4 英亩)

房产描述

Magnificent, superbly built home by one of Columbia's finest Custom Home Builders (as his personal home). Boasting 10, 12, 14, and 18-foot ceilings, splendid trim and molding throughout, and gorgeous Brazilian hardwood floors. One of Columbia's most panoramic views of the water with 210 feet of water frontage. The 1.5 acres includes an infinity pool, hot tub, veranda, pool house, plus an entertainment area with additional grill. The inviting open floor plan has high ceilings throughout. New appliances are situated in the incredible kitchen. The Master Bath is in two sections... his and hers separated by a glass walk through shower. A fabulous Media Room awaits, as does two Master Suites on main level, tankless water heaters, and even a golf simulator. The pool house offers a full bath and TV room. Don't miss this Cul-de-sac lot location in a beautiful Gated Community. This home is truly a work of outstanding artistry!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 436464

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage - Carolinas
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Doug Bridges
8035301732

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage - Carolinas
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Doug Bridges
8035301732

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_