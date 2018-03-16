166 Camperdown Road, The Blue Mountains

房产描述

Rare opportunity to own a 2.8 acre estate residence abutting the 17th & 18th holes of the prestigious Georgian Bay Club (no condo fees). Privacy & tranquility describe this beautiful home perched on a peninsula with stunning views of Georgian Bay to the north & the escarpment to the south & east. Marvel in this nature oasis surrounded by forested deep ravines and beautiful rock gardens including a 300 foot privacy rock wall with flourishing perennials that line the private driveway leading to the residence. Entertain al fresco by the large salt-water pool with diving platform and 10 foot depth in the deep end. There is plenty of space for accommodating friends and family on the 3,000+ square foot deck & patio for outdoor entertaining at it's finest. The interior finishes are a combination of Douglas Fir and White Pine heavy timber complimented by granite stone, imported American antitm brick and clear western cedar. Craftsmanship is seen throughout the home offering both grand & intimate spaces with large windows providing 360 degree views of the property. Enjoy preparing exquisite meals in the fully equipped large Chef's kitchen with a 4' x 8' centre island with 2 maple butcher block top, Hot Point cooktop with cast iron elements and quality cabinetry from Italy with maple nosing and backsplash. The home features four spacious bedrooms with an office that could be used as a fifth bedroom, a large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, ensuite and a private walk-out to a glass railed deck with views to the bay. Additionally, there are three bathrooms, one of which contains a large Jacuzzi soaker tub, his and hers sinks and a wet sauna providing the perfect place to unwind. The Great Room features a massive wood-burning fireplace with black walnut mantle and 16 ft black granite stone wall with sliding doors to large deck area overlooking the ravines and views to Georgian Bay. A stone Bar with copper top and bar sink are complimented by a preparation counter with Douglas Fir facia.With other practical amenities including an attached two car garage with inside entry and detached 2,700 square foot garage/workshop with separate electrical panel, the property offers the perfect combination of privacy and indoor-outdoor living areas.Embraced by nature and a short drive to recreation amenities, this one-of-a-kind opportunity is for the discriminating buyer.