883 Mission Creek Drive

房产描述

Top of the Line Country Club living! This West-facing Jacaranda 1 is truly a masterpiece! With sweeping lake, mountain & course views, this magnificent home is one of a kind. Patio features pool & spa with stunning waterfall, built-in BBQ, awnings & multiple areas for dining/ entertaining/ lounging. Overlooking #12 Arroyo, with panoramic views of #10 & #11 Arroyo. Exquisite attention to detail can be seen throughout! Great Room with Living & Dining Rooms & Wet bar, all have the same incredible views. Family Room just off the Kitchen offers separate area to unwind by the fireplace & gaze out to pool/views. Stainless appliances & cabinetry are highlights of the spacious kitchen. Master Retreat also looks out to views & has fireplace, bath with jacuzzi tub & walk-in closets. 2 additional en suite Guest Rooms. A detached 1 bedroom/1 bath Casita is off the courtyard, just steps from the inviting fireplace area. Offered furnished per inventory. Club or Golf membership is available. A Christie's International Real Estate Signature Program property.