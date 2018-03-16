高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Jupiter, United States - ¥17,042,764
Jupiter, 33477 - United States

509 Bald Eagle Drive

约¥17,042,764
原货币价格 $2,690,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (6 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 5614
    平方英尺

房产描述

This luxury estate home has the best of everything on the finest street in Trump National, Jupiter. A rare opportunity to purchase a property with an eastern exposure and overlooking the 8th hole on the Jack Nicklaus championship golf course, this home also boasts and expanded rear yard with privacy wall and lush landscaping, expanded family room and master sitting room with home office on the ground floor, two toilet rooms in master bath, a sixth bedroom with private bath, and the finest level of fit and finish.

上市日期: 2017年10月30日

MLS ID: F1711162238700003

联系方式

分部：
Illustrated Properties, Corporate
代理经纪:
Vince Marotta
561-847-5700

周边设施

周边设施
