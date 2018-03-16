509 Bald Eagle Drive

房产描述

This luxury estate home has the best of everything on the finest street in Trump National, Jupiter. A rare opportunity to purchase a property with an eastern exposure and overlooking the 8th hole on the Jack Nicklaus championship golf course, this home also boasts and expanded rear yard with privacy wall and lush landscaping, expanded family room and master sitting room with home office on the ground floor, two toilet rooms in master bath, a sixth bedroom with private bath, and the finest level of fit and finish.