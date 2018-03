房产描述

Classic New England style stone & cedar estate with stunning western views of Lake Norman. Great location in The Peninsula area on one of the most prestigious streets but without the HOA dues. Well appointed open living areas that blend formal & informal spaces for the best in casual lake living. Fun times await in lower level w/ bar & wine cellar & walk out to perfect outdoor retreat w/Infinity edge pool & hot tub outdoor fireplace, lakeside grill, stone seawall, & private dock w/covered slip.