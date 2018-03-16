Santiago, Chile

房产描述

Situated in San Damian, one of Santiago's finest neighborhoods,this top floor condo welcomes you through a sun drenched walkway through a marbled floor foyer into a spacious formal living room with amazing views of Santiago's mountains which can be further appreciated from it's terrace while you unwind and enjoy our spring and summer weather. Featuring hardwood floors and floor to ceiling wood paneled windows its elegant atmosphere is complemented by its versatility. The master suite, adjacent to a home office, features dual dressing rooms, private balcony and a sunny marble bathroom with whirlpool tub. A family room gives access to the children's wing which houses two bedroom suites plus an additional bedroom and bathroom, this wing also has a balcony spanning its entire lenght. To make entertaining easy this condo has a grand kitchen complete with breakfast nook, butlers pantry and ample storage space, also a laundry area and full staff quarters.