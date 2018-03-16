高端地产新闻
在售 - Treasure Island, United States - ¥8,711,450
免费询盘

Treasure Island, 33706 - United States

142 89th Ave

约¥8,711,450
原货币价格 $1,375,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3880
    平方英尺

房产描述

SUPERIOR CONSTRUCTION QUALITY COMBINED WITH SOPHISTICATED ATTENTION TO DETAIL ARE THE PINNACLE OF DESIGN AT THIS CONTEMPORARY WATERFRONT HOME. Enjoy a 5 minute boat ride to the Gulf of Mexico, a 3 minute stroll to the beach, 360* water views & breathtaking sunsets/sunrises from the roof top terrace! Built in 2006 with concrete block & steel floor trusses, this elevated masterpiece has hurricane resistant windows/sliders & Icynene foam insulation making this home exceptionally energy efficient. Tons of outstanding features including an electronic controlled access gate, Top Floor MIL suite with kitchenette, fire sprinkler system, Beautiful Spa on the Lanai & Super Low Insurance & Taxes! Step in & you'll see the stunning Solid Oak Stair case that leads to an open floor plan filled with natural light & 9' ceilings. Polished Travertine flooring, recessed lighting, central vac, solar shade window treatments, solid wood doors/trim & so much more!! The spacious kitchen was made for a chef with Granite counter tops, All Wood Cabinetry, Stainless steel appliances, Center Island with prep sink & a gas cook top. The large Master Suite enjoys gorgeous water views, huge walk in closet & a marble finished bath. Additional valuable amenities include a 10k LB boat lift & dock with water & electric, large workshop, tank less water heater & water softener, whole home sound system & its even set up for an elevator. AND YES, there's room for a pool! This impeccably well-kept property is a must see that will not disappoint!

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: 1711170908476274

联系方式

分部：
Coastal Properties Group
代理经纪:
Mike & Sarah Wheaton
727-430-3740

