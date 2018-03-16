6686 Highway 6, Northern Bruce Peninsula

房产描述

Largest privately owned lands (3,277 acres) in the Bruce Peninsula with 3.74 miles of undisturbed pristine shoreline on Georgian Bay. The lands are in its natural state with large interior tracts of mixed forest lands. The main custom built home is of high quality materials and workmanship and provides a spectacular setting over the pristine clear water of Driftwood Cove. The adjacent Guesthouse provides a large principal living room and several bedrooms on the upper level, ideal for large group functions. Located near the waters edge is a 2 storey stone boathouse with finished attic. The garage is at the HWY 6 main gated entrance allowing easy access for winter maintenance equipment. With private lakes, miles of Georgian Bay waterfront, undisturbed century forests and over 9,400 sq ft of exceptional living space, this offering is unprecedented and is only limited by your imagination. Call for your private showing.