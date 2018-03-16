高端地产新闻
在售 - Northern Bruce Peninsula, Canada - ¥100,712,524
Northern Bruce Peninsula, N0H 2R0 - Canada

6686 Highway 6, Northern Bruce Peninsula

约¥100,712,524
原货币价格 $15,896,288
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6681
    平方英尺 (3276.77 英亩)

房产描述

Largest privately owned lands (3,277 acres) in the Bruce Peninsula with 3.74 miles of undisturbed pristine shoreline on Georgian Bay. The lands are in its natural state with large interior tracts of mixed forest lands. The main custom built home is of high quality materials and workmanship and provides a spectacular setting over the pristine clear water of Driftwood Cove. The adjacent Guesthouse provides a large principal living room and several bedrooms on the upper level, ideal for large group functions. Located near the waters edge is a 2 storey stone boathouse with finished attic. The garage is at the HWY 6 main gated entrance allowing easy access for winter maintenance equipment. With private lakes, miles of Georgian Bay waterfront, undisturbed century forests and over 9,400 sq ft of exceptional living space, this offering is unprecedented and is only limited by your imagination. Call for your private showing.

上市日期: 2017年11月7日

MLS ID: 1711070856509968

联系方式

分部：
Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage
代理经纪:
Gary Taylor
519-378-4663 Direct

