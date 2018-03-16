高端地产新闻
在售 - La Quinta, United States - ¥8,236,280
La Quinta, 92253 - United States

50790 Nectareo

约¥8,236,280
原货币价格 $1,300,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 1.5
    浴室 (1 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4597
    平方英尺 (0.3 英亩)

房产描述

A special semi-custom home located on a premium lot with gorgeous expansive lake views looking across the large custom pool/spa to the 6th fairway & green of the private Citrus course. The private outdoor area is breathtaking with many seating areas from which to take it all in. The inside offers an open floor plan with soaring ceilings, a beautiful gourmet cooks kitchen with high-end appliances including the 6 burner Viking stove top, four bedrooms (one currently used as an office), & 4.5 bathrooms. The master bedroom is luxurious with a sitting area & very large master bath & walk-in closet. The living room & family room (each with a separate fireplace), & dining area are all central to the wet bar-so perfect for entertaining! The two garages offer room for 4 cars. This home has been maintained to perfection & shows like a model. Offered turnkey furnished with beautiful designer furnishings. Just bring your toothbrush and immediately start enjoying the Desert Lifestyle.

MLS ID: F1711182038700003

联系方式

分部：
HK Lane -- La Quinta
代理经纪:
Gail Gallaudet
760-541-4800

