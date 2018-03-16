50790 Nectareo

房产描述

A special semi-custom home located on a premium lot with gorgeous expansive lake views looking across the large custom pool/spa to the 6th fairway & green of the private Citrus course. The private outdoor area is breathtaking with many seating areas from which to take it all in. The inside offers an open floor plan with soaring ceilings, a beautiful gourmet cooks kitchen with high-end appliances including the 6 burner Viking stove top, four bedrooms (one currently used as an office), & 4.5 bathrooms. The master bedroom is luxurious with a sitting area & very large master bath & walk-in closet. The living room & family room (each with a separate fireplace), & dining area are all central to the wet bar-so perfect for entertaining! The two garages offer room for 4 cars. This home has been maintained to perfection & shows like a model. Offered turnkey furnished with beautiful designer furnishings. Just bring your toothbrush and immediately start enjoying the Desert Lifestyle.