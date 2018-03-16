516430 7th Line, The Blue Mountains

房产描述

Raven Stone A Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Prairie Residence with Georgian Bay Views. Defined by clean lines and dramatic angles inside and out, this Frank Lloyd Wright inspired home known as Raven Stone was designed by David Small in 2014 and built using natural materials allowing the home to blend seamlessly with its surroundings, while withstanding the potent elements of mother nature. Its magnificent open-flowing floor plan spans over 5,000 square feet on several levels, with walls of glass that flood every space with natural light. With six bedrooms and six baths, it provides versatile accommodation that puts the focus on luxury, space and refined modern-contemporary design. True to its influences, the property features a 23' high entry foyer that draws the eye through to the massive floor-to-ceiling windows and three-level white oak and tempered glass floating staircase with a patina zinc panel wall that runs alongside the height of the house. Included in the main level is a gourmet chef'skKitchen with white oak flooring, quartz waterfall island, high-end stainless appliances, contemporary Wenge and painted cabinet mix and separate prep island. Entertain in uncrowded comfort in the oversized dining room which is large enough to accommodate a seating of 12 and is highlighted by a dramatic custom chandelier with views to the outdoor terrace, in-ground salt-water pool and the Beaver Valley. A drop ceiling with feature lights and smoke ash border draw the eye upwards while the floor-to-ceiling Ebel stone fireplace highlights the great room. The second level features three additional guest bedrooms and a luxurious master bedroom and modernist ensuite with lavish stand-alone soaker tub, in-floor radiant heat, zero entry glass shower with rainforest shower head, separate lavatory room and expansive views to the Beaver Valley. The lower level echoes the contemporary feel of the home upstairs, with a wet bar with Caesar stone counter and walnut cabinets, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace with custom Wenge cabinetry, in-floor radiant heat, an additional guest bedroom and 10' ceilings that create an open, airy feel. Entertain friends and family on the outdoor covered stone terrace where enjoyment can be had by all with the adjoining heated salt-water pool with diving stone. Immaculate, manicured, minimalist gardens surround the exterior with stone accents, flagstone walkways and low maintenance evergreens and perennial bushes highlighted by ambient accent lighting. Offering luxury and privacy in an enviable natural setting, this 36-acre property is located in a vibrant area close to excellent golfing, skiing, boating, biking, hiking and is perfect for a weekend home or permanent residence. Only a short drive to Thornbury's local banks, grocery store, LCBO, marina, shops, and restaurants and approximately 15 minutes to The Peaks Ski Club, 15 minutes to Blue Mountain Village and 20 minutes to downtown Collingwood shops and restaurants.