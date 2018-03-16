120 Timber Leif Ridge, The Blue Mountains - ¥14,153,531
The Blue Mountains, N0H 2P0 - Canada
120 Timber Leif Ridge, The Blue Mountains
约¥14,153,531
原货币价格 $2,233,968
独立家庭住宅
详情
5
卧室
5
浴室 (4 全卫, 2 半卫)
5381
平方英尺
房产描述
An exceptional property located at the edge of the 11th fairway of the Georgian Bay Club. This property features award winning outdoor living at its finest. Landscaped pool, fire pit, hot tub, and fully equipped outdoor kitchen and dining in the cabana. The perfect place to gather friends and family. The custom built chalet features 25` vaulted post and beam ceiling in the great room, expansive gourmet kitchen, main floor master, and den. The fully finished basement encases a games room, entertainment area, and wine cellar and wet bar. Escape to a place that has it all in one place.