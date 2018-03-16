120 Timber Leif Ridge, The Blue Mountains

房产描述

An exceptional property located at the edge of the 11th fairway of the Georgian Bay Club. This property features award winning outdoor living at its finest. Landscaped pool, fire pit, hot tub, and fully equipped outdoor kitchen and dining in the cabana. The perfect place to gather friends and family. The custom built chalet features 25` vaulted post and beam ceiling in the great room, expansive gourmet kitchen, main floor master, and den. The fully finished basement encases a games room, entertainment area, and wine cellar and wet bar. Escape to a place that has it all in one place.