4951 Hanalei Plantation Rd, Hanalei, Hi, 96714

房产描述

A masterpiece home in a masterpiece setting, this large 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home sits perched on a ridge that overlooks the entirety of Hanalei, including the entire range of Hanalei mountains, the Hanalei valley basin, the winding Hanalei river, and out across Hanalei Bay towards Bali Hai. Across the more than 6,100 sqft of living area, only the finest materials have been used including Jerusalem stone, a variety of exotic hardwoods, copper roofing and gutters, sand siding and shiplap siding. The spacious master bedroom takes in panoramic mountain to ocean views and features an oversized master bathroom with his and her areas and an infinity bathttub. Meticulously manicured grounds surround this home and a pool which elegantly blends with the properties grounds features both a spa and waterfall. The home also features a spacious three car garage, a home office which overlooks Hanalei, and a private guest wing separated from the rest of the residence via a bridge across the pool.



For the discerning buyer, this home must be seen; a well-maintained and beautifully designed home of the finest finishes which basks in some of the best of Hanalei's breathtaking views.