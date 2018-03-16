高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Hanalei, United States - ¥60,188,200
Hanalei, 96714 - United States

4951 Hanalei Plantation Rd, Hanalei, Hi, 96714

约¥60,188,200
原货币价格 $9,500,000
其他

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6147
    平方英尺 (1.08 英亩)

房产描述

A masterpiece home in a masterpiece setting, this large 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home sits perched on a ridge that overlooks the entirety of Hanalei, including the entire range of Hanalei mountains, the Hanalei valley basin, the winding Hanalei river, and out across Hanalei Bay towards Bali Hai. Across the more than 6,100 sqft of living area, only the finest materials have been used including Jerusalem stone, a variety of exotic hardwoods, copper roofing and gutters, sand siding and shiplap siding. The spacious master bedroom takes in panoramic mountain to ocean views and features an oversized master bathroom with his and her areas and an infinity bathttub. Meticulously manicured grounds surround this home and a pool which elegantly blends with the properties grounds features both a spa and waterfall. The home also features a spacious three car garage, a home office which overlooks Hanalei, and a private guest wing separated from the rest of the residence via a bridge across the pool.

For the discerning buyer, this home must be seen; a well-maintained and beautifully designed home of the finest finishes which basks in some of the best of Hanalei's breathtaking views.

MLS ID: F1711170641700007

联系方式

分部：
Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers
代理经纪:
Neal Norman
(808) 651-1777

联系方式

周边设施

周边设施
_