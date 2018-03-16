3 Kimball Turn

房产描述

This immaculate 5 bed, 4.5 bath home is an elegant masterpiece! The custom double door entry welcomes you to the two-story foyer showcased with a dual Cinderella staircase, custom decorative iron rails and classic marble floors. Over sized windows skylights bring natural sunlight throughout. Formal living and dining rms are highlighted w/gleaming hardwd flrs, custom draperies and decorative molding and finishes. Spacious family room w/gas fireplace and window surround is perfect for family enjoyment! The state of the art kitchen is a chefs delight with features including 42 cherry cabinetry, large ctr island w/seating, granite counters with stone back splash plus a high-end stainless steel appliance package.