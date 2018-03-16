高端地产新闻
在售 - Holmdel, United States - ¥9,370,352
Holmdel, 07733 - United States

3 Kimball Turn

约¥9,370,352
原货币价格 $1,479,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5138
    平方英尺

This immaculate 5 bed, 4.5 bath home is an elegant masterpiece! The custom double door entry welcomes you to the two-story foyer showcased with a dual Cinderella staircase, custom decorative iron rails and classic marble floors. Over sized windows skylights bring natural sunlight throughout. Formal living and dining rms are highlighted w/gleaming hardwd flrs, custom draperies and decorative molding and finishes. Spacious family room w/gas fireplace and window surround is perfect for family enjoyment! The state of the art kitchen is a chefs delight with features including 42 cherry cabinetry, large ctr island w/seating, granite counters with stone back splash plus a high-end stainless steel appliance package.

MLS ID: F1711181441700032

分部：
Gloria Nilson Co. Real Estate
代理经纪:
Rhonda Beck-Edwards
732-946-3200

联系方式

