2488 Appaloosa Trail

房产描述

Enjoy the season at this tranquil farm just a short walk from the Wellington Equestrian Festival! Move right in to this turnkey 7 bedroom, 7 bathroom estate home, complete with a modern gourmet kitchen, media room, gym and updated bathrooms. Watch your horses in the arena from the relaxing pool area. The center aisle barn features 12 matted stalls with fans, 2 grooming stalls, 2 wash racks, a tack room and additional storage. The barn is complete with a 2 bedroom grooms apartment with a full kitchen and a studio apartment with a kitchenette. The farm also features an oversized arena with ESI footing, 12 large grass paddocks with water and a 4 horse walker. A short 10 min hack from the horse show! Appaloosa Trail is paved with beautiful bridle paths and there is access to public water.