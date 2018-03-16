高端地产新闻
在售 - Wellington, United States - ¥37,380,040
Wellington, 33414 - United States

2488 Appaloosa Trail

约¥37,380,040
原货币价格 $5,900,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 9
    卧室
  • 8.5
    浴室 (8 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5239
    平方英尺

房产描述

Enjoy the season at this tranquil farm just a short walk from the Wellington Equestrian Festival! Move right in to this turnkey 7 bedroom, 7 bathroom estate home, complete with a modern gourmet kitchen, media room, gym and updated bathrooms. Watch your horses in the arena from the relaxing pool area. The center aisle barn features 12 matted stalls with fans, 2 grooming stalls, 2 wash racks, a tack room and additional storage. The barn is complete with a 2 bedroom grooms apartment with a full kitchen and a studio apartment with a kitchenette. The farm also features an oversized arena with ESI footing, 12 large grass paddocks with water and a 4 horse walker. A short 10 min hack from the horse show! Appaloosa Trail is paved with beautiful bridle paths and there is access to public water.

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: F1711172238700001

联系方式

分部：
Illustrated Properties Wellington
代理经纪:
Louise Folkesson
540-233-0944

_