3077 Baldwin Avenue

房产描述

Experience the timeless of a Plantation Estate. Designed by renowned architect, Charles W. Dickey, the home was built in 1938 and has had only two owners. Expansive, beautifully manicured property with a lovely water lily pond, fruit trees, flowering shrubs, herb gardens, and a spectacular Banyan tree. The gourmet kitchen, designed and used by a celebrity Maui chef on a daily basis, has honed granite, Carrara marble, stainless steel and Koa counter tops, lots of cabinets for storage, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. This home offers a combination of historic and modern features providing a secluded haven in a rural setting located in one of the most desirable micro-climates on Maui. Just minutes from Makawao and Paia, great restaurants, shopping, Seabury Hall, Montessori School, Waldorf High School, Hui No'eau, and Hali'imaile General Store are all nearby.