在售 - Makawao, United States - ¥22,174,600
免费询盘

Makawao, 96768 - United States

3077 Baldwin Avenue

约¥22,174,600
原货币价格 $3,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2968
    平方英尺 (6.63 英亩)

房产描述

Experience the timeless of a Plantation Estate. Designed by renowned architect, Charles W. Dickey, the home was built in 1938 and has had only two owners. Expansive, beautifully manicured property with a lovely water lily pond, fruit trees, flowering shrubs, herb gardens, and a spectacular Banyan tree. The gourmet kitchen, designed and used by a celebrity Maui chef on a daily basis, has honed granite, Carrara marble, stainless steel and Koa counter tops, lots of cabinets for storage, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. This home offers a combination of historic and modern features providing a secluded haven in a rural setting located in one of the most desirable micro-climates on Maui. Just minutes from Makawao and Paia, great restaurants, shopping, Seabury Hall, Montessori School, Waldorf High School, Hui No'eau, and Hali'imaile General Store are all nearby.

MLS ID: F1711170641700006

联系方式

分部：
Hawaii Life – Wailea
代理经纪:
Josh Jerman
(808) 283-2222

