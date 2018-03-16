100 Lakeshore Drive Unit 2151

房产描述

This luxury suite has arguably the best view of any condo in Palm Beach County. Enjoy floor to ceiling glass or step out onto more than 1,000 SF of balconies and let your eye stretch with panoramic views from Jupiter to Juno Beach, Lost Tree Village, Singer Island, and directly south, down the Intracoastal Waterway to Palm Beach. Building amenities include 24/7 concierge service, an on-site building manager, heated pool and spa, fitness center, and social room. Best of all, Old Port Cove Marina and Sandpiper Restaurant are both located just steps from your front door.