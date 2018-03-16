高端地产新闻
在售 - North Palm Beach, United States - ¥8,838,162
免费询盘

North Palm Beach, 33408 - United States

100 Lakeshore Drive Unit 2151

约¥8,838,162
原货币价格 $1,395,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3475
    平方英尺

房产描述

This luxury suite has arguably the best view of any condo in Palm Beach County. Enjoy floor to ceiling glass or step out onto more than 1,000 SF of balconies and let your eye stretch with panoramic views from Jupiter to Juno Beach, Lost Tree Village, Singer Island, and directly south, down the Intracoastal Waterway to Palm Beach. Building amenities include 24/7 concierge service, an on-site building manager, heated pool and spa, fitness center, and social room. Best of all, Old Port Cove Marina and Sandpiper Restaurant are both located just steps from your front door.

上市日期: 2017年10月18日

MLS ID: F1711162238700002

联系方式

分部：
Illustrated Properties, Corporate
代理经纪:
Vince Marotta
561-847-5700

周边设施

周边设施
