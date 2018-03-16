高端地产新闻
在售 - San Diego, United States - ¥12,449,454
San Diego, 92127 - United States

约¥12,449,454
原货币价格 $1,965,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5496
    平方英尺

Enjoy a wonderful flexible floor plan, with spectacular northwestern panoramic views, in this 5 bedroom home in the Crosby! This most popular floor plan consists of 1 Master suite up, and 1 separate Master suite downstairs, a theater, family room open to the expansive kitchen with Wolf and Sub Zero appliances. Guests will enjoy their own private guest casita. Low maintenance yard, pool/spa with relaxing water features, BBQ pavilion and 2 huge balconies that add charm to the architecture. Welcome home!

MLS ID: F1711172238700003

联系方式

分部：
Willis Allen Real Estate
代理经纪:
Willis Allen Real Estate
+1 877 515 7443

