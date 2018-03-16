San Diego, 92127 - United States

房产描述

Enjoy a wonderful flexible floor plan, with spectacular northwestern panoramic views, in this 5 bedroom home in the Crosby! This most popular floor plan consists of 1 Master suite up, and 1 separate Master suite downstairs, a theater, family room open to the expansive kitchen with Wolf and Sub Zero appliances. Guests will enjoy their own private guest casita. Low maintenance yard, pool/spa with relaxing water features, BBQ pavilion and 2 huge balconies that add charm to the architecture. Welcome home!