高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - La Quinta, United States - ¥6,905,804
免费询盘

La Quinta, 92253 - United States

54720 Secretariat Drive

约¥6,905,804
原货币价格 $1,090,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3976
    平方英尺 (0.33 英亩)

房产描述

Stunning Griffin Ranch estate! Three bedroom, three and a half baths plus office. Approx. 3,976 sq. ft. on .33 acre lot. Features beautiful courtyard entry with towering fireplace. Great room with fire and ice fireplace, wet bar, formal dining and gourmet kitchen with center island / counter bar, stainless appliances and breakfast nook. Gorgeous master suite with sitting area and inviting bath. Loggia with outdoor dining, custom pool with rock waterfall and raised spa. Very private setting with picture perfect landscaping, three car garage and more! Furnishings are available.

MLS ID: F1711162039700010

联系方式

分部：
HK Lane -- La Quinta
代理经纪:
Valery Neuman
760.861.1176

联系方式

分部：
HK Lane -- La Quinta
代理经纪:
Valery Neuman
760.861.1176

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_