54720 Secretariat Drive

房产描述

Stunning Griffin Ranch estate! Three bedroom, three and a half baths plus office. Approx. 3,976 sq. ft. on .33 acre lot. Features beautiful courtyard entry with towering fireplace. Great room with fire and ice fireplace, wet bar, formal dining and gourmet kitchen with center island / counter bar, stainless appliances and breakfast nook. Gorgeous master suite with sitting area and inviting bath. Loggia with outdoor dining, custom pool with rock waterfall and raised spa. Very private setting with picture perfect landscaping, three car garage and more! Furnishings are available.