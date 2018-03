房产描述

On the heights of the Croix des Gardes with a panoramic sea view, exceptional corner apartment of approx. 220 sqm on the top floor enjoying a large private terrace of approx. 160 sqm. Luxuriously renovated, it includes a triple living room, a fully equipped kitchen, 3 bedrooms with a bathroom with Jacuzzi and 2 shower rooms. A garage for two cars completes this rare property. Swimming pool.