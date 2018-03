房产描述

Superb location in the city center of Cannes walking distance to the beaches and the Carlton, spacious 3 rooms of approx. 87 sqm on a high floor with elevator in a luxurious residence with caretaker. Spacious living room and kitchen as well as 2 en suite bedrooms. Sunny terrace of approx. 16 sqm with sea views, another terrasse. Possibility to buy an adjacent studio of approx. 20 sqm.