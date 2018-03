Crisp lines just like the winter air describe this industrial cedar cottage with a mix of concrete and wood. 365 feet of privacy, well wooded, south facing property with long views. The cottage has 3 bedrooms, a den that could be used as a fourth bedroom or if need be an office. Great room with soaring, airtight fireplace and a wall of glass. Situated in the heart of Muskoka this is a cottage to put on your wish list!