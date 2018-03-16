高端地产新闻
在售 - Paradise Valley, United States - ¥25,310,722
免费询盘

Paradise Valley, 85253 - United States

5800 N 39th Street

约¥25,310,722
原货币价格 $3,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 8873
    平方英尺

房产描述

Tucked in the back of a quiet cul-de-sac and backing to a natural wash and boundless open space; this contemporary masterpiece's construction incorporates industrial elements such as Trenwyth block and exposed structural steel beams. The elegant simplicity of the elevation and design meld beautifully with the curated desert landscape. Interiors are finished with the finest detailing including 10' cedar plank ceilings, Fleetwood Pacific sliding doors, Poggenpohl cabinets and Grohe and Dornbracht plumbing fittings. Kitchen appliances are by Miele, Wolf and Subzero. Designed for an art collector, the interior lighting includes museum quality ERCO track lighting. The master suite is a retreat unto itself with lovely light-filled sitting room, very large his/hers closet, and an elegant bathroom

MLS ID: F1711171640700017

联系方式

分部：
Walt Danley Realty LLC
代理经纪:
Walt Danley
480.991.2050

周边设施

周边设施
联系销售团队
