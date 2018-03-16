5800 N 39th Street

房产描述

Tucked in the back of a quiet cul-de-sac and backing to a natural wash and boundless open space; this contemporary masterpiece's construction incorporates industrial elements such as Trenwyth block and exposed structural steel beams. The elegant simplicity of the elevation and design meld beautifully with the curated desert landscape. Interiors are finished with the finest detailing including 10' cedar plank ceilings, Fleetwood Pacific sliding doors, Poggenpohl cabinets and Grohe and Dornbracht plumbing fittings. Kitchen appliances are by Miele, Wolf and Subzero. Designed for an art collector, the interior lighting includes museum quality ERCO track lighting. The master suite is a retreat unto itself with lovely light-filled sitting room, very large his/hers closet, and an elegant bathroom