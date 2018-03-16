3912 E Crittenden Lane

房产描述

****FORMER MODEL IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN, PRICED AT $1,399,900**** Photos are from the Model. Amazing Gated Community at Villas at Baker Park.The photos are of this Spectacular Model/Spec. This Arizona Oak open floor plan is great for entertaining, including large kitchen, Spec has London Gray Waterfall Island, Quartz Natural Stone Counters, Mother of Pearl Limestone fireplace & 16' bypass stacking glass panel doors open to the Oasis Backyard. This plan lives like a single level with a luxurious Master Suite on the ground level with Statueterio Marble Keystone Flooring. Bike or walk to Postino's, LGO or the Vig. Enjoy & relax around the pool including, Spa, Firepits, Private Park & Bocce Ball Court. Or let your dog play in the private gated dog park.