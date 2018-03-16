高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Phoenix, United States - ¥8,140,612
免费询盘

Phoenix, 85018 - United States

3912 E Crittenden Lane

约¥8,140,612
原货币价格 $1,284,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3589
    平方英尺

房产描述

****FORMER MODEL IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN, PRICED AT $1,399,900**** Photos are from the Model. Amazing Gated Community at Villas at Baker Park.The photos are of this Spectacular Model/Spec. This Arizona Oak open floor plan is great for entertaining, including large kitchen, Spec has London Gray Waterfall Island, Quartz Natural Stone Counters, Mother of Pearl Limestone fireplace & 16' bypass stacking glass panel doors open to the Oasis Backyard. This plan lives like a single level with a luxurious Master Suite on the ground level with Statueterio Marble Keystone Flooring. Bike or walk to Postino's, LGO or the Vig. Enjoy & relax around the pool including, Spa, Firepits, Private Park & Bocce Ball Court. Or let your dog play in the private gated dog park.

MLS ID: F1711171839700001

联系方式

分部：
Walt Danley Realty LLC
代理经纪:
Walt Danley
480.991.2050

联系方式

分部：
Walt Danley Realty LLC
代理经纪:
Walt Danley
480.991.2050

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_