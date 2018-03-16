1520 Walthour Road

房产描述

Genuinely magnificent residence with gorgeous views of the water!! Total redesign and extensive remodel of a true Southern charm. Enter past your private gate to a meticulously landscaped yard that extends itself to quintessential outdoor entertaining: heated pool, spa, gas fire pit, screened porch with fireplace, grill, refrigerator, and ample lounge space. Master suite on main floor with koi pond, garden tub, sauna shower, fireplace, and walk-in his and hers closet. Gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances and beautiful refurbished custom wood cabinetry. Formal and informal dining rooms with two large living areas. In-law suite above garage. No detail left untouched! A Slice of heaven on Wilmington Island.