在售 - Savannah, United States - ¥14,540,202
Savannah, 31410 - United States

1520 Walthour Road

约¥14,540,202
原货币价格 $2,295,000
其他

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 7.5
    浴室 (7 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6610
    平方英尺 (1.44 英亩)

房产描述

Genuinely magnificent residence with gorgeous views of the water!! Total redesign and extensive remodel of a true Southern charm. Enter past your private gate to a meticulously landscaped yard that extends itself to quintessential outdoor entertaining: heated pool, spa, gas fire pit, screened porch with fireplace, grill, refrigerator, and ample lounge space. Master suite on main floor with koi pond, garden tub, sauna shower, fireplace, and walk-in his and hers closet. Gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances and beautiful refurbished custom wood cabinetry. Formal and informal dining rooms with two large living areas. In-law suite above garage. No detail left untouched! A Slice of heaven on Wilmington Island.

MLS ID: F1711180028700004

联系方式

分部：
Seabolt Brokers LLC
代理经纪:
Shannan Hunt
(912) 337-8560

