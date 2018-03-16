高端地产新闻
在售 - Lahaina, United States - ¥8,838,162
Lahaina, 96761 - United States

306 Cook Pine Dr, Lahaina, Hi, 96761

约¥8,838,162
原货币价格 $1,395,000
  • 0.25
    英亩

One of the few remaining lots available at Pineapple Hill Phase I . This estate site offers spectacular ocean views from a perfect elevation. It also features year round sunset views as well as views of the neighbor islands of Lanai & Molokai . Whether you intend to build now, or hold until sometime in the future, this is a rare opportunity to purchase prime land in Kapalua Resort . All owners in Kapalua can share in the resorts' many amenities including world class golf at The Bay Course and The Plantation Course, tennis, hiking, spas, the Kapalua Shuttle, as well as fine dining .

MLS ID: F1711170641700152

分部：
Hawaii Life – Kapalua
代理经纪:
Mary Anne Fitch
+1 (808) 250-1583

