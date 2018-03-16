306 Cook Pine Dr, Lahaina, Hi, 96761

房产描述

One of the few remaining lots available at Pineapple Hill Phase I . This estate site offers spectacular ocean views from a perfect elevation. It also features year round sunset views as well as views of the neighbor islands of Lanai & Molokai . Whether you intend to build now, or hold until sometime in the future, this is a rare opportunity to purchase prime land in Kapalua Resort . All owners in Kapalua can share in the resorts' many amenities including world class golf at The Bay Course and The Plantation Course, tennis, hiking, spas, the Kapalua Shuttle, as well as fine dining .