Libourne, 33500 - France

房产描述

This beautiful 620 m² C15th Château is a fine example of the French 'art of living'. It was converted into a convent in 1919, before being bought by the current owners to give it a new lease of life. An exceptional estate with 22 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a belvedere, a 600 m ² outbuilding, a swimming pool and a 80 m ² garage. This property could lend itself to any new project. Ideal for investors: all sectors of activity can be established thanks to the large size and the location of this property.