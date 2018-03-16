高端地产新闻
在售 - Libourne, France - ¥11,302,315
免费询盘

Libourne, 33500 - France

约¥11,302,315
原货币价格 $1,783,937
其他

详情

  • 22
    卧室
  • 10
    浴室 (10 全卫)
  • 6727
    平方英尺

房产描述

This beautiful 620 m² C15th Château is a fine example of the French 'art of living'. It was converted into a convent in 1919, before being bought by the current owners to give it a new lease of life. An exceptional estate with 22 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a belvedere, a 600 m ² outbuilding, a swimming pool and a 80 m ² garage. This property could lend itself to any new project. Ideal for investors: all sectors of activity can be established thanks to the large size and the location of this property.

MLS ID: F1711170247700001

