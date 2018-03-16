3420 W Eagle Crest Rd

房产描述

Resting behind the private gates of Indian Springs Ranch, this residence has spectacular elevated views of the Grand Teton and surrounding mountain ranges. This stunning home was designed in the classic Adirondack style, and is the ultimate family retreat. The home boasts 7 fireplaces, an executive office, a wine cellar, a home theater, an exercise room, stone patios, and an elevator. This is one of Teton County's largest homes. Includes self- contained 2 bedroom guest home and oversized 4 car garage. Ranch amenities include access to Spring Creek, numerous lakes, an equestrian center and an extensive trail system - all conducive to great fly fishing, hiking and horseback riding. There is a very nice layout in the finished basement.