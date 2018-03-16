高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Jackson, United States - ¥61,423,642
免费询盘

Jackson, 83001 - United States

3420 W Eagle Crest Rd

约¥61,423,642
原货币价格 $9,695,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 12009
    平方英尺 (5.68 英亩)

房产描述

Resting behind the private gates of Indian Springs Ranch, this residence has spectacular elevated views of the Grand Teton and surrounding mountain ranges. This stunning home was designed in the classic Adirondack style, and is the ultimate family retreat. The home boasts 7 fireplaces, an executive office, a wine cellar, a home theater, an exercise room, stone patios, and an elevator. This is one of Teton County's largest homes. Includes self- contained 2 bedroom guest home and oversized 4 car garage. Ranch amenities include access to Spring Creek, numerous lakes, an equestrian center and an extensive trail system - all conducive to great fly fishing, hiking and horseback riding. There is a very nice layout in the finished basement.

MLS ID: F1711170641700151

联系方式

分部：
Jackson Hole Real Estate
代理经纪:
The NeVille Group
(307) 734-9949

联系方式

分部：
Jackson Hole Real Estate
代理经纪:
The NeVille Group
(307) 734-9949

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_