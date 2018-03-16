153 Mystic Place

房产描述

Classic brick & stone custom built home near Chastain Park on .75 acres with resort style pool/spa & grounds. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining & everyday living. Chef's Kitchen w/Wolf stainless appliances opens to spacious keeping room w/vaulted ceilings & stacked stone fireplace. Upstairs has Master suite w/sitting rm, morning bar & luxury bath, plus 3 secondary En Suite Bedrms. Terrace Lvl: Large Bar w/granite counters, Rec. Rm, Family Rm, Bedrm & more. Outdoor Living at its Best: Heated Pool & Spa, Blue Stone Pool Deck, Covered Patio, Large Deck & Play Yard.