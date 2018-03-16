高端地产新闻
在售 - Sandy Springs, United States - ¥11,397,744
Sandy Springs, 30342 - United States

153 Mystic Place

约¥11,397,744
原货币价格 $1,799,000
其他

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5297
    平方英尺 (0.86 英亩)

房产描述

Classic brick & stone custom built home near Chastain Park on .75 acres with resort style pool/spa & grounds. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining & everyday living. Chef's Kitchen w/Wolf stainless appliances opens to spacious keeping room w/vaulted ceilings & stacked stone fireplace. Upstairs has Master suite w/sitting rm, morning bar & luxury bath, plus 3 secondary En Suite Bedrms. Terrace Lvl: Large Bar w/granite counters, Rec. Rm, Family Rm, Bedrm & more. Outdoor Living at its Best: Heated Pool & Spa, Blue Stone Pool Deck, Covered Patio, Large Deck & Play Yard.

MLS ID: F1711180028700002

