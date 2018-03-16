E 2380 Cameron Bridge Road

房产描述

Tatarka East and West are two parcels that comprise 340 acres of productive irrigated agricultural land located between Bozeman and Belgrade, 2 miles S of Belgrade and 1.75 miles E of Highway 191 (Jackrabbit Rd). This proximity to two booming communities, adjacency to existing subdivisions, (Valley Grove, Baxter Creek and Wylie Creek), strong water rights and medium density designation by Belgrade Planning, make this area very suitable for residential development. Several creeks cross the parcels; Middle Creek, Hyalite Creek, and Aajker Creek. The city limits of both Bozeman and Belgrade are within 2 miles, and the resort community of Big Sky is 44 miles away. Access to I-90 via the interchange at Alaska Rd, which also services Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport. There are 2 parcels: Tatarka West is 186 acres, bordered by E Cameron Bridge Rd; Tatarka East is 154 acres, bordered by E Cameron Bridge Rd and Harper Puckett Rd. Can be purchased separately. Ag leaseback potential.