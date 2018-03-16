Firenze, Italy

房产描述

In the Florentine Chianti hills, not far from the cradle of the Renaissance, this impressive 3,763 sqm 15th century villa is the ideal property if you have always wanted to start a hosting business. With 25 bedrooms to exploit, a nice garden with tennis court and swimming pool, the villa can offer all the comfort one may desire. The location in the heart of Tuscany is a further bonus to this already wonderful property. GEOGRAPHIC POSITIONIn a hilly location, not far from the beautiful Renaissance city of Florence, impressive 16th century historical villa with garden, church, tennis court (to be built) and swimming pool (to be built).With all the services at hand available in the nearby village (10km; 15’), this impressive property is perfect if you are looking to start a hosting business, thanks also to the numerous bedrooms available. The location is right in the heart of Tuscany, thus granting a quick and easy access to many of the towns and cities of the region: the beautiful Florence (29km; 40’), the turreted San Gimignano (36km; 40’), the medieval hamlet of Monteriggioni (38km; 35’), the Etruscan Volterra (57km; 1h), the medieval Siena (58km; 55’), Pisa with its renowned tower (81km; 1h 10’) and Arezzo (91km; 1h 10’).The closest airports available are Firenze Peretola (39km; 35’), Pisa Galilei (78km; 1h), Bologna Marconi (120km; 1h 25’), Perugia Sant’Egidio (173km; 1h 55’), Roma Ciampino (301km; 3h 5’) and Roma Fiumicino (316km; 3h 5’).DESCRIPTION OF THE BUILDINGSThe imposing villa (2,611 sqm – 28,075 sqft) is laid out onto 4 floors plus a small turret and they are organized as follows:- Basement (986 sqm – 10,614 sqft): this part of the building, accessible both from the outside and the inside via a staircase, hosts the historical cellar, split into several ample locals, all with direct access from the garden. These rooms are rich of history and tradition, with their high ceilings (more than 5 m), huge wooden portals and carved stone, but are fitted with all the modern comforts (such as under floor heating system). The locals also hosts the boiler for the villa and various systems ready for bathrooms, storage rooms and services.- Ground floor (629 sqm – 6,755 sqft): this floor is made up of a music room, 2 bedrooms, a historical kitchen with tea room, a standard kitchen, 3 sitting rooms, a concierge with cloakroom, a winter garden and an open air courtyard. Here we can also find two open-air courtyard for a total of 102 sqm (1,097 sqft).- First floor (627 sqm – 6,742 sqft): this floor is mainly reserved for 10 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms (some of them also have an en-suite sitting room), a library and a living room.- Second floor (369 sqm – 3,964 sqft: here we find 6 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a laundry and a storage rooms. This floors leads then to the turret, made up of a bedroom, a sitting room and a bathroom.The atelier (262 sqm – 2,816 sqft) is laid out onto two floors:- Ground floor: here we find the day zone of the building with a kitchen, a sitting room, a veranda, an office and a small toilet. From here we can also get access to the basement, which is located under both the main villa and the atelier.- First floor: this is the night zone of the building and includes 5 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and a studio with WC.The rooftop of the building (152 sqm – 1,636 sqft) is accessed via an internal staircase and hosts a nice terrace.A small central-plan 16th century church (76 sqm – 818 sqft) is also included in the property, as well as some other buildings currently being used as storage for firewood and tools, all for a total of 814 sqm (8,791 sqft).HISTORY, STATE AND FINISHESThe original building dates back to the 16th century and was built on the land once belonging to a powerful Florentine Guelph family. After several years, during which the property changed owners multiple times, the villa was enlarged and modified under supervision of a Florentine architect at the beginning of the 18th century. The south-western façade of the building was preserved in its 16th century aspect, while the old farm was incorporated in the villa once and for all. The main façade, over the garden, was realized with a baroque style typical of the city of Rome and fairly uncommon in Tuscany. On the eastern side, the raised Italian garden offered enough space underground for the construction of a spacious cellar. Both the façades, while asymmetrical after the enlargement of the 18th century, still boast three lines of windows: the lower one with “inginocchiate” (literally meaning kneeled) windows, the first floor ones with stone frames and the upper ones smaller and less decorated.The property has been carefully and finely restored (starting in 2001) using only original and prestigious materials, while installing all the modern comforts such as air conditioning, alarm system, satellite TV, ADSL and Wi-Fi.The villa is in excellent conditions: floors are covered in marble and terracotta, while walls are plastered with marble powder. Ceilings are supported by wooden beams, which matches the wooden fixtures scattered all over the residence and realized in cypress wood by Tuscan artisans. Many rooms boast frescoes and decorations which have been carefully restored over the years.Finally, windows are large and grants a nice brightness to the rooms, all coupled with the presence of double glazing which offers a high degree of security.EXTERNAL AREAThe villa is surrounded by 7.3 hectares of land. Here we can find a rose garden (which has over 200 cultivars in it), 3 different parking areas, a well-maintained Italian garden, an aromatherapy garden, all fitted with an irrigation system. Two projects have already been approved: one for the realization of a grass tennis court, the other for a 21 x 7 m swimming pool.The rooftop of the atelier hosts a nice panoramic terrace (152 sqm – 1,636 sqft), from where you can enjoy an incredible view over the surrounding countryside. Same goes for the windows on the upper floors which offer an equally stunning view, free of obstructions and obstacles.The property also includes a nice olive grove which could produce a high-quality olive oil viable both for sale or private consumption.USE AND POTENTIAL USESThe villa, thanks to its size and the high number of bedrooms, is perfectly suitable as a high-level hosting business. The projects for the pool and the tennis court have already been approved and thus quickly realizable to further increase the appeal of the business.There is also enough space to keep part of the building for the owners while renting out the rest of the bedrooms.