房产描述

Expansive CRAFTMARK MODEL home ready for delivery. Elegant 5 BR/5.5 BATH open plan has over 6500 SF of professionally designed living spaces to incl. 4 fireplaces, chefs kitchen, full basement w/bar, an out of this world Owner's suite, volume ceilings and rooms bright w/natural light from wall arrays of windows. A sparkling MODEL home w/customization, upgs & features too many to list. Welcome!