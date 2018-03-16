1516 Lake Drive

房产描述

New Tropical Modern estate on picturesque Lake Ida. Effortless South Florida living is the focus of this sleek and stylish residence maximizing the lake views and sunsets with a window-walled open floor-plan connecting to the resort-style pool patio with summer kitchen and fire-pit. Other features include the high-style Neff kitchen, wine room, and luxe master suite in its own wing. Scheduled Spring 2018 completion. Buyer pays title insurance, Florida documentary stamps, and all other closing costs. Taxes are based on vacant land only and subject to change.See Supplement...