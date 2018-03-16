高端地产新闻
在售 - Delray Beach, United States - ¥22,142,922
Delray Beach, 33444 - United States

1516 Lake Drive

约¥22,142,922
原货币价格 $3,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 7480
    平方英尺

房产描述

New Tropical Modern estate on picturesque Lake Ida. Effortless South Florida living is the focus of this sleek and stylish residence maximizing the lake views and sunsets with a window-walled open floor-plan connecting to the resort-style pool patio with summer kitchen and fire-pit. Other features include the high-style Neff kitchen, wine room, and luxe master suite in its own wing. Scheduled Spring 2018 completion. Buyer pays title insurance, Florida documentary stamps, and all other closing costs. Taxes are based on vacant land only and subject to change.See Supplement...

MLS ID: F1711190240700001

联系方式

分部：
Premier Estate Properties
代理经纪:
Michael Wells
561.921.6038

联系方式

